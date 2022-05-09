Tame Impala tease collaborative album with Diana Ross: “Coming soon”

Tame Impala have seemingly confirmed a collaborative album with Diana Ross, after a series of posters began to emerge in London.

The advertisements emerged in the capital last night (May 8) and confirm that the currently untitled project is produced by pop supremo Jack Antonoff and will feature a slew of special guests.

Those currently touted for inclusion include Phoebe Bridgers, St.Vincent, Brockhampton, Thundercat and Bleachers – Antonoff’s very own band.

While an official release date is yet to emerge, the posters cryptically tease that the project is “coming soon”.

Sorry but WHAT is this Tame Impala x Diana Ross thing (featuring a lot of amazing people)? pic.twitter.com/pNXFGuNNpe — Rob Copsey (@RobCopsey) May 7, 2022

Rumours of a collaboration between Tame Impala and the Supremes icon began to emerge last year, although initial reports in The Sun suggested the two acts were just working on a track.

“She’s really excited to work with Tame Impala, and is ecstatic with the track,” a source told the publication.

Ross‘ last album came in 2021’s ‘Thank You’, which she described as “my gift to you with appreciation and love. I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time. I dedicate this songbook of love to all of you, the listeners. As you hear my voice you hear my heart.”

She’ll return to the UK this summer, and will perform the Legends slot at Glastonbury, which was originally booked for the festival’s 2020 edition before it was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Tame Impala will also return to the UK this summer to perform a headline slot at All Points East in East London’s Victoria Park.